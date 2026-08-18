Nashik: Nandur Madhameshwar Sanctuary Set For Eco-Tourism Push, Focus On Conservation And Local Jobs |

Nashik: A comprehensive Eco-Tourism and Conservation Development Plan has been prepared jointly by the Nashik district administration and the Wildlife Division of the Maharashtra Forest Department for the sustainable development of Nandur Madhameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra’s first Ramsar site, popularly known as the “Bharatpur of Maharashtra.”



The plan focuses on balancing conservation with tourism development, scientific research and greater participation of local communities. Key measures include removal of invasive aquatic plants, creation of artificial bird habitats and islands, water-quality monitoring and improved wetland management.



Modern visitor facilities such as a nature interpretation centre, accommodation, watch galleries, floating trails and bird-watching centres are proposed. Eco-friendly activities, including e-vehicles, charging stations, kayaking and paddle boating, will also be promoted.



To create local employment, youth from 12 surrounding villages will be trained as nature and bird guides, homestay operators and eco-café managers. Around 30% of tourism revenue is proposed to be channelled towards local development.



The plan also proposes drones, thermal cameras and smart applications for wildlife protection and surveillance. In collaboration with Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), a bird-ringing station and a research centre focusing on migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway are proposed. Eco-clubs will also be established in more than 50 schools to promote environmental awareness.



Spread across around 1,198 hectares at the confluence of the Godavari and Kadva rivers, the sanctuary supports more than 300 bird species, including over 130 migratory species, along with 536 plant and more than 24 freshwater fish species.



The district administration said the integrated plan will help strengthen biodiversity conservation, scientific research, sustainable tourism and economic opportunities for local communities, paving the way for the sanctuary’s long-term development.