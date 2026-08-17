Nashik: Massive Tourist Rush At Harihar Fort On Independence Day, Sunday; Video Of Crowds Goes Viral |

Nashik: The famous Harihar Fort (Harshagad) near Trimbakeshwar witnessed a massive influx of tourists on Independence Day (August 15) and the following Sunday (August 16). Long queues of trekkers formed on the fort's narrow, near-vertical rock-cut steps.

A video of this overcrowding has gone viral on social media, drawing comments such as, "Even Mughal soldiers wouldn't have come in such numbers to attack this fort." The video shows tourists climbing the steps while packed closely together, one behind the other.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 1,120 meters above sea level, Harihar Fort is renowned for its ascent involving about 117 rock-cut steps. These steps are extremely narrow and steep, making overcrowding particularly hazardous. There have been previous instances where crowds became unmanageable during the monsoon season and on holidays.

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Although the administration and the Forest Department have previously attempted to limit the daily number of visitors, the combination of Independence Day and the Sunday holiday led to a surge in tourist arrivals. There is a growing call for better crowd management and necessary safety precautions.

Citizens and trekking enthusiasts are being urged to exercise caution, use appropriate footwear and safety gear, and avoid attempting the climb during periods of heavy crowding.