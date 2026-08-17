Nashik: Zepto Warehouse Food Licence Suspended Over Hygiene Violations |



Nashik: Serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms have come to light at the warehouse of M/s Zepto Limited, an online grocery and food delivery establishment operating in the CIDCO area of the city. Following an inspection, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has immediately suspended the establishment’s food licence. The action has raised serious concerns over the safety of food products being stored and supplied to consumers in the name of fast delivery.



Acting on confidential information and complaints received from consumers, an FDA team conducted a surprise inspection of Zepto’s warehouse and storage facility in CIDCO. The inspection was carried out by Food Safety Officers Vaibhav Garde and Amit Raskar.



What did the FDA find?

The inspection revealed serious unhygienic conditions in areas where food products were being stored. Basic cleanliness and food safety measures were reportedly not being followed. The premises were found to be dirty, with foul odour and conditions that could pose a potential health risk to consumers.



Taking serious note of these violations, the FDA suspended the food licence of M/s Zepto Limited without leniency. The action has also sent a warning to other online food and grocery delivery companies to strictly comply with food safety and hygiene regulations.



“Complaints from consumers had been coming in for several days. After verifying those complaints, the warehouse was inspected. Several objectionable conditions were found during the inspection. Therefore, the licence of M/s Zepto Limited has been suspended,” said Amit Raskar, Food Safety Officer.