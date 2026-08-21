'If You Spew Venom...': Munna Bhai Actor Ashwin Mushran Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa—VIDEO

Ashwin Mushran Reacts To Goa Accident Claims | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ashwin Mushran has finally reacted after being accused of hitting a biker in Goa while allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The actor appeared to respond to the allegations through a cryptic social media post, suggesting that he would take action against those sharing unverified information.

Ashwin Mushran Reacts To Goa Accident Claims

Mushran shared a video on his Instagram handle on Friday, August 21, in which, the actor simply appeared in front of the camera without making a detailed statement about the incident. His caption, however, appeared to be a pointed response to the claims being circulated online.

“The absolute pleasure in seeing a reel about me being deleted. If you spew venom or post unverified information... Expect a response.... One by one,” Mushran wrote.

Check out the video:

Ashwin Mushran Warns Against 'Unverified' Claims

He also added text over the video that read, “When you have the facts and other people don’t,” further hinting that he intends to challenge what he believes are inaccurate claims about the incident.

About The Controversy

The controversy began after local leader Amol Kanekar alleged that Mushran was involved in a collision with a biker in Goa. Kanekar claimed that a piece of the biker’s bone was lodged in the top-right tyre fender of the car. He further alleged that Mushran and his wife argued with locals following the incident instead of apologising.

However, according to a police official, Mushran was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The police registered a case against the actor’s driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman, 32, who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

Two persons were injured after a car in which actor Ashwin was travelling collided with a scooter in Goa’s Kushawati district, police said.

The accident occurred in the village of Quepem, they said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver of Mushran’s car.

Ashwin Mushran is known for his roles in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shehzada, Fashion, Main Tera Hero and Desi Boyz, among others.