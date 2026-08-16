Munna Bhai Actor Ashwin Mushran Hits Biker From Wrong Side While Driving In Goa, VIDEO Shows Him & Wife Arguing With Locals

Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ashwin Mushran, known for his roles in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shehzada, Fashion, Main Tera Hero and Desi Boyz, among others, has been accused of hitting a father-son duo while allegedly driving from the wrong side of the road in Kusman, Quepem, Margao in Goa around 12:30 pm. The father was seriously injured in the collision and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video from the aftermath of the incident has surfaced online, appearing to show Mushran and his wife arguing with locals at the spot.

Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa

The couple allegedly blamed the biker following the collision. Local leader Amol Kanekar and others later confronted the couple over the incident and questioned their behaviour towards the biker and the crowd. The viral video circulating online shows the actor and his wife engaged in a heated exchange with people gathered at the scene.

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Speaking to In Goa 24x7 later, Kanekar made serious claims about the incident, alleging that the biker suffered injuries in the collision and that a piece of the victim’s bone was lodged in the top-right tyre fender of Mushran’s vehicle.

Ashwin Mushran Ran Off To Party

He added that instead of apologising, the actor was seen arguing with locals before allegedly leaving the spot to attend a party. Kanekar further claimed that Mushran's wife spat at him during the confrontation. He alleged that despite being responsible for the negligence, the couple did not apologise and instead left the spot to attend a party.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident, however, remain unclear, and the police version is yet to be confirmed.

The local leader stated that they had stopped Mushran's car and told him they would not return it until he apologised. After some time, the actor reportedly returned and apologised. However, Amol claimed that Mushran's attitude during the apology appeared casual and lacked sincerity.

No Statement Issued Yet

As of now, Ashwin Mushran has yet to issue a statement or publicly respond to the allegations surrounding the Goa incident.