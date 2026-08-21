Margaret Qualley Goes 'Barefoot' In Chanel's Controversial Sandals With Jacob Elordi On Red Carpet: Know About The Viral 'Naked Shoe'

Some red-carpet shoes are designed to complete a look. Margaret Qualley's latest pair practically disappeared from it. At the London premiere of The Dog Stars on August 20, the actress stepped onto the red carpet alongside director Ridley Scott and co-stars including Jacob Elordi in Chanel’s much-discussed "barefoot sandals", leaving the fans baffled.

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Margaret Qualley’s 'barefoot' red-carpet look

For the glamorous red carpet, Qualley oozed elegance in a chic black Chanel dress featuring a plunging V-neckline, cap sleeves and delicate fringe. Designed by Matthieu Blazy, the dress earned her praises, but her unconventional footwear quickly became the centre of debate online.

Qualley wore the Chanel sandals in black, featuring two thin straps that lace around the feet and a small heel covering finished with Chanel's gold monogram. Everything below that remained completely bare. Her toes and the soles of her feet were left uncovered, creating the bizarre illusion that she had simply walked onto the red carpet barefoot.

For beauty, Qualley kept things polished but relatively classic. Her hair was worn loose with a centre part, while winged eyeliner, glossy red lips, rosy cheeks and feathered brows added definition to the look.

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What are Chanel’s controversial shoes?

The footwear has already earned plenty of internet nicknames, including the “barefoot shoe”, "naked sandals" and “non-shoe”. And the reason is fairly obvious: unlike a conventional sandal, it doesn't actually cover the part of the foot you'd expect a shoe to cover.

The design consists largely of a leather heel cap that is secured around the foot with laces, while the front, including the toes and sole, remains exposed.

The unusual footwear was introduced by Matthieu Blazy as part of Chanel’s Resort 2027 collection in Biarritz, France, where models walked the runway in the unconventional design.

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The shoes quickly became one of the collection’s most debated details. While some fashion followers viewed them as an intentionally provocative take on what footwear can be, others questioned whether Chanel had simply stopped halfway through making a shoe.

Interestingly, media reports have suggested that the barefoot sandals were never intended to become a mainstream commercial hit. They are not currently available through regular websites, making them difficult to buy unless you're a VIP or major Chanel client.

Qualley, however, has now taken the runway experiment straight into the celebrity spotlight.