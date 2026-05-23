Where’s The Sole? Chanel’s ‘Barely There’ Sandal Sparks Instant Fashion Debate Online

Pics: Instagram

A bevy of models strutted down the runway in chic resortwear and on a strappy support that could hardly be called heels. Surprisingly, their confidence and swagger were intact. Nay, neither their feline charms nor their feminine grace took a beating as they catwalked in style. Stumped already! Well, that’s what the global fashion fraternity got a taste of when leading French luxury brand Chanel dropped an astonishingly slim and trim sandal from its stable at the recent launch of its cruise 2027 collection.

However, the shocking carcass of the ‘barely there’ footwear triggered an instant debate on all social media platforms soon after the internet broke a video that went viral in seconds. Rampscorchers were seen walking in slender ‘half-finished’ or ‘quarter soleless shoes’ at the glamsham extravaganza held in Biarritz, France. Dubbed heel caps, the unique piece is designed by reputed French-Belgian designer and Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Albeit the itsy-bitsy number took the world by storm, its wearability and practicality are under the scanner. The relevant question that crops up here is whether the fashion industry along with its stylistas is ready to don this shocking, jaw-dropping trend.

Ultramodern footwear

Underlining minimalism, this high-end creation’s lean and fragile frame exudes a futuristic vibe. Will the fashion hipsters with footwear fetish slip into this nude shoe that is seemingly structured to lay bare the skin and throw comfort…err…caution to the wind!

It is “disruptive, innovative and extreme”, probably all fashion-forward designers and clotheshorses would blurt this out in unison but can such stuff make the wearer go gaga over the reinvention? Or will it simply cause her to tumble!

While snapshots of a golden and dark brown variety are splashed all over, sassy divas are having no respite to further speculate the palette, occasion and venue to parade their pick with beauty and boldness.

Widely divided in opinion, the glitterati circle and vigilant industry watchers spare some serious thought on this ‘it’ spiffy shoe that allegedly stirred up a hornet’s nest in the fashion street.

Shoe designer Neha Kumthekar shares her take on the latest unveiling by Chanel. “The much-hyped product evokes a novel idea and doesn’t really bother about its functionality. Blazy has reimagined the talk-of-the-town shoes as a funky adornment rather than a utility sample. It is surely thought-provoking and defies the stereotypical notion of shoes. Of course, it’s concept-driven and almost like a wearable art that is indeed integral to ramp storytelling but a far cry from market reality,” she opines.

Admitting that this one-of-its-kind item is enjoying its moment in the sun by deliberately spurring conversations, the co-founder of OCEEDEE label, notes that “we must wait and watch. The real impact of this revolution will be felt on how and to what degree it influences the target segment and inspires the designing community to accentuate the foot accessory with more details rather than merely selling teeny weeny heel cups.”

Fashion influencer Yashvi Vanani agrees that “fashion is meant to push boundaries with out-of-this-world themes”. However, she adds that this particular “design feels displaced and detached from women’s convenience factor. How they actually move, live and dress today is palpably not in the reckoning. This aesthetic is visually staggering no doubt but not pragmatic at all.”

Brand owner Feona Shah of Vegan Sole describes the pruned sandal worn with thin straps fastened around the ankles as an “earth-shattering artifact that stands out of the crowd right at the centrestage”.

Designer and stylist Ruoma Jain with footwear fetish calls the approach to be quite provocative. “Designs like this aren’t executed for mass wear. The footwear is unabashedly slashed down to its bare minimum, thus turning the impression of a ‘shoe’ on its head. Whether people love it or hate it — a mixed reaction itself celebrates its success,” she insists.

Market reality

As the lightweight, sheared sandal waltzes into the fashion avenue largely revealing he toes and setting a new landmark, one wonders if it will be difficult to find takers in the fashion mart.

“I always feel surreal looking at the amazing collection on display at the shop windows of shoe stores. Even beats me to fathom how superstars manage to own hundreds of footwear pairs in their cupboards and that too all exclusive ones!” chimes in 28-yearold Deepa Kar, a school teacher from Cuttack.

“First it’s affordability, second, maintenance hassles. So, that says it all. You might risk acquiring something interesting despite that costing you an arm and a leg but you can’t preserve it for long am sure,” she reasons ahead.

The Mochi, Metro and Regal footwear outlets at Kolkata’s iconic Oberoi Grand Hotel Arcade flaunt a fancy inventory of tony, ornate and shimmery pieces. “An arty sample in our stock will predictably add value and attract prospective customers to our shop. But that’s not always enough to guarantee a spurt in sales. After all, it’s the buying capacity that prompts shoppers to loosen their purse strings. Luxury products invariably induce a heavy pocket pinch,” debunks a salesman at Metro.

Ouch! that hurts

Conspicuously covering the heel with a stiff leather cap and scrawny leather straps or spindly silken ribbons tied around the ankles, the sandals stripped down to essentials appear anything but cosy to many fashion ninjas.

Absence of a sole means there is zero element of providing a cushion or shock absorption. As a result, each step will be taken precariously on a hard surface, point out the style nazis.

“The shoes offer little or no support to the feet, putting pressure on the heels and arches. In addition, a poor grip is persistent even on slippery surfaces, thus lending an overall unfinished look. This manifests a fantastical image of a shoe rather than an actual one,” concedes Shah.

Elaborating further, she said: “If I ever want to tilt my opinion in favour, then I can only accept the fact that these sandals are quite light weight and render a sensation of flight or walking without shoes. This makes the feet rather breathe easy and move effortlessly. Emotional and charming aspects further transform the experience of wearing the ‘impossible shoe’ into something more appealing and suitable for a runway script or a controlled environment.”

Some netizens are dubbing this no-shoe show a ‘freaky fad’ while others are attaching free-spiritedness to this striking style.

Viable Venues

Fashion pundits try to think of appropriate spots in India where these offbeat heel cups could be pulled off with enviable élan. For instance, while strolling on beaches, on velvety carpets in banquet halls at a party, ballroom dance floors, fashion ramps, et al. All would confess in chorus that “honestly, they are not built for the Indian streets, even in premium urban settings. Realistically, these aren’t workable closer home as the country’s streets, weather and fast-paced lifestyle demand functionality.”

That said, some very niche ambiences dovetail nicely with groundbreaking foot accessories like ‘half-finished’ strappy sandals:

Fashion weeks and ramps

Editorial shoots and campaign styling

Carpeted luxury events or ballrooms or private soirées

Extravagant and destination weddings as a bridal accessory

Experimental fashion parties with specific dress code or thematic costumes