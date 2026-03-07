Bare Your Midriff Like A Fashion Pro—Here’s How!

In the bold fashion lane of ‘peekaboo’, ‘see-through’ and ‘barely there’ outfits, baring the midriff is nothing out of the blue. But how you exhibit and carry it with grace and flair is where the challenge lies. For it’s more than a mere piece of skin show.

Play up this mid-section of a glam story with easy-breezy, sheer material, crop tops, daring tube tops and tank tops or sassy spaghetti/noodle straps.

Centre of Drama

The beginning of a dress narrative sets the ball rolling but the middle stirs up the chaos at a steady pace. It is caught midway between two extremes — the starting and the finishing points — like a string tied to the two ends. Midriff fashion sits pretty as the focal point of a story in progress.

It brews and builds up enough tension and complications, touches the peak of crisis to reach the climax or a crescendo of an intense drama and then culminates into the denouement at the bottom by unravelling the knots of the plot. Thus, the significant midriff — precisely the frontal region of the body between the chest and the waist — can surely perform a catalyst’s role to enhance an ensemble in couture theatre.

Saree: the Midriff Muse

The Asian style goddesses (more prominently, the Indian divas) have always evolved with their most popular attire — the saree. This quintessential traditional drape with its folds, pleats and the placement of pallus has over the years highlighted the midriff region like no other garment.

Those who love to experiment with the six-yard weave can certainly boost midriff fashion by pairing it with sexy bralettes, corsets, backless cholis, low-cut sleeveless blouses or other lightweight stuff. For westernwear, hipsters, shorts, skorts, a tight pair of jeans, frame-fitting skirts, et al can accentuate the midriff.

“Incidentally, the Indian sarees have historically played a pivotal part in accentuating the midriff zone in a much more refined and dignified manner. This underscores the fact that midriff fashion is not a fleeting trend but a culturally-rooted expression of elegance, identity and aesthetics,” opines designer and stylist Ruoma Jain.

Return of Midriff Mania

Midriff exposure is back in the fashion alleys as a visible rage and fashion explorers are lapping it up like anything.

“Well, the craze is regaining momentum because trends are cyclical and today’s wardrobe culture celebrates confidence, individuality and self-expression. Social media also time and again bolsters the revival of nostalgic styles, making them feel fresh and relevant again,” reasons Jain.

“Midriff fashion represents aplomb and adds to the coolness quotient. In the closet of Indian costumes, it never ceased to exist but today it’s reimagined in a softer and more fluid way that looks to serve a purpose rather than emerging as an excessive feature,” explains designer Pooja Bhatia, also the founder of her namesake label.

Sultry Winter?

Fashionistas wonder if it is a good idea to raise the mercury level in a chilly weather with the midriff becoming the cynosure of all eyes.

“Without ignoring the nip in the air, you may creatively layer and make an attractive statement. Stand out of the crowd without shivering a mite in the cold but lending others a plea to sweat even in frigid temperatures,” offers Jain with a quip.

When styled with jackets, knits, feather boas, shoulder wraps, woollies or scarves, a slim midriff on a well-toned washboard abs balances practicality with personality.

"Your presence at a party ball should ooze a vibe of warmth and a subtle sex appeal, not unleash any crude, shock value,” she instructs.

Top Slots

Tops that complement midriff fashion perfectly are those that come with clean lines and well-constructed fits. Examples include cropped blouses, figure-hugging tank tops, wrap tops, off-shoulder or Bardot tops and made-to-order crop jackets, each underlining the midriff with a dash of chutzpa.

Bottom Tier

A bunch of bottomwears can ideally suit the midriff fashion. Sharara and gharara sets, harem pants, high-waisted palazzos, modern lehengas and drape skirts work best and beautifully for midriff styling to grab the spotlight. Structured or fluid bottoms help give stability to the silhouette and keep the overall look polished.

Be Carefully Gorgeous

There’s a thin line between aesthetic sensuousness and sleaze. Hence, revealing the navel or a belly button and a considerable part of the human waistline could stray onto the sticky wicket of ‘indecency and brashness’. This, in turn, might earn the wrath of modest dressers and moral watchdogs. So then, what should designers and fashionistas keep in mind to sustain midriff fashion without courting controversies?

“All boils down to honest intent and prudent execution, clean silhouettes, quality fabrics, thoughtful coverage and subtle detailing. When styled with conviction, midriff fashion feels ageless. You must have self-belief and assurance about your presentation and judiciously establish it with your signature touch. Your wardrobe shouldn’t look like a malfunction or brassy. Rather, it must parade your passion with propriety. Why needlessly get in the culture custodian’s crosshairs!” explains Bhatia.

Reveal or Conceal?

Strategic openings, holes or cutouts in garments like swimsuits/beachwear, tops and dresses could put the midriff on display amply.

Deliberate cutouts, slits, vents and gaps have become a ploy to kindle curiosity and introduce movement into a garment rather than simply showcase the skin.

“When placed thoughtfully, such detailed apertures can draw attention to the natural contours of the body. For instance, side cutouts on dresses, wrap-style swimsuits with waist orifices or cropped tops coupled with high-waisted bottoms allow the midriff to be visible while the wearer still experiences zero awkwardness or no issues at all. These design elements often click perfectly when seamlessly integrated into the silhouette. They look fitting to the tee,” espouses designer Charu Arora, also the founder of her fashion label Saisha.

Accompaniment

Conceptually, accessories don’t just tag along a get-up but match and complement a particular style. Here too, accouterments prop up midriff fashion as many wear navel rings or display unique, eye-catching belly tattoos.

“Trappings that replicate one’s personality traits go well with midriff fashion. Simple navel rings, delicate waist chains or minimal belts can gel well with an exposed midriff without overwhelming the outfit. For those with tattoos or body art painted across their unhidden patch of skin, the garment often acts as a frame rather than a distraction. If well begun is half done, then light layering, such as fine jewelry or understated footwear will enable you to win half the battle,” Arora dispenses her tips.