 Who Is Lingamaneni Sanjush? Jana Sena MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's Son Booked After Speeding Aston Martin Worth ₹5 Crore Kills Woman In Hyderabad
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Who Is Lingamaneni Sanjush? Jana Sena MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's Son Booked After Speeding Aston Martin Worth ₹5 Crore Kills Woman In Hyderabad

Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, is the son of Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamneni Ramesh and a director in two energy-sector companies. He studied computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas. Sanjush has been booked after an Aston Martin DBX allegedly driven by him hit and killed 26-year-old Bharati Mukhi in Hyderabad

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Who Is Lingamaneni Sanjush? Jana Sena MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's Son Booked After Speeding Aston Martin Worth ₹5 Crore Kills Woman In Hyderabad
Lingamaneni Sanjush | X

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party's Rajya Sabha MP Lingamneni Ramesh's 21-year-old son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, has been booked after a speeding Aston Martin DBX, allegedly driven by him at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, hit and killed a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area, according to police.

Who is Lingamaneni Sanjush

Sanjush is the son of Lingamaneni Ramesh, a Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha MP. The 21-year-old is listed as a director in two companies operating in the energy and power sectors, Black Ridge Energy Private Limited and Capital Energy Private Limited, according to Economic Times.

He pursued a degree in computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas, according to available information about his educational background. The Aston Martin he was allegedly driving is registered under the name of Honor Prime Housing LLP.

Aston Martin DBX price

The on-road price of an Aston Martin DBX in Hyderabad starts at approximately ₹4.46 crore and goes up to ₹5.20 crore, depending on the chosen variant.

The deceased has been identified as Bharati Mukhi, who worked as a saleswoman at a mall. She died after the luxury car, allegedly at high speed and in a negligent manner, hit her when she was crossing the road in front of the mall on August 16.

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The woman, who suffered a severe bleeding injury to her head, was shifted to a hospital in the same car. However, doctors declared that she had already died, police said.

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