Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After Luxury Aston Martin Runs Over Woman In Hyderabad | X @RevanthCh_ & @raviprakash_rtv

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's son was booked over the death of a woman after a car allegedly driven by him hit her, police said on Thursday.

Bharati Mukhi (26), who worked as a saleswoman at a mall here, died after the luxury car (Aston Martin) driven by Lingamaneni Sanjush (23) allegedly at high speed and in a negligent manner hit her when she was crossing the road in front of the mall on August 16.

The woman, who suffered a severe bleeding injury to her head, was shifted to a hospital in the same car. However, doctors declared that she had already died, police said.

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Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS at Madhapur Police Station against Sanjush, and further investigation was underway. The section mandates imprisonment of up to five years and a fine.

The accused was not arrested as it was a bailable section and a notice was served to him, a senior police official told PTI.

Lingamaneni Ramesh belongs to Jana Sena Party (JSP). There was no immediate response from the MP on the matter.

According to police, the accident occurred when the woman was returning to the mall after collecting food from a nearby hotel along with her colleague.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)