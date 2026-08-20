 Vadodara Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Neck Gets Trapped In Hydraulic Door Of Parked Bus | Video
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Vadodara Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Neck Gets Trapped In Hydraulic Door Of Parked Bus | Video

A seven-year-old boy, Divyesh Rathwa, died in Gujarat’s Vadodara after his neck got trapped in the hydraulic door of a stationary bus at a garage. The child had reportedly entered the parked bus while playing nearby when the door suddenly closed. Two men rescued him, but he lost consciousness and was later declared dead at a hospital. Police are investigating.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Vadodara Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Neck Gets Trapped In Hydraulic Door Of Parked Bus | Video
Vadodara Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Neck Gets Trapped In Hydraulic Door Of Parked Bus | Video | PTI

Vadodara: A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped in the hydraulic door of a stationary bus in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place inside a garage in Kapurai police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday evening, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta.

While playing nearby, Divyesh Rathwa, the victim, apparently tried to enter the parked bus. The bus door suddenly closed, trapping his neck, the official said.

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CCTV footage showed the child losing consciousness and collapsing after two men present in the garage pushed the door open to rescue him.

He was declared dead at hospital, DCP Gupta added.

The boy lived with his labourer parents behind the garage.

An accidental death report has been filed and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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