'Whatever I Said Was Wrong': Woman Apologises To Indian Army, J&K Police After Viral Confrontation Video Sparks Massive Backlash | X

A 25-year-old woman whose heated exchange with security personnel during a road blockade in Ladakh sparked widespread attention online has apologised to the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Ladakh Police. She said her reaction stemmed from frustration after being stranded for hours without being told the reason for the restriction.

Following the video's circulation, the woman expressed regret over her comments and clarified that she had neither intended to disrespect the armed forces nor sought publicity through the incident.

"I respect the Indian Army so much. I could never dream that they would feel bad because of something I said. That day, we were travelling from Ladakh to Delhi. We didn't know there was going to be a VIP movement. We waited for three to four hours in the morning, and when we asked a soldier how much longer it would be, he said another hour," the woman told NDTV.

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She admitted that her choice of words in the video was inappropriate. "Whatever I said in frustration was not right at all. It was very wrong," she added.

The woman also spoke about the emotional toll following the video's spread on social media. She said she had not anticipated that the footage would gain such traction or trigger widespread criticism.

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"But that thing was shown in such a negative way that I went into depression," she said. "I am a normal girl. I am a 25-year-old girl. I had no idea that this thing would increase so much. Now, through you, I am again apologising to all the people of the country, to the Indian army, to the J&K police, to the Ladakh police and especially to Omar Abdullah. I am very ashamed that so many people were hurt because of me."

She further explained that the circumstances preceding the confrontation were not fully reflected in the brief clip that went viral. According to her, while the travellers were waiting, they learnt that an altercation had reportedly taken place farther ahead involving members of the public and security personnel.

"After waiting another hour, bringing our total wait time to six hours, we heard shouting from the front. It seemed like a fight had broken out between the army, the local police, and the public. We were far behind but went forward to see. I got caught in the middle of it and said, 'I am a patient and I'm having a lot of problems. We've been stuck for six hours, unable to use the washroom or do anything because of your VIP movement. We are getting very frustrated. We pay taxes, we do everything. So why is this happening to us?'"

She said the restriction continued even after another hour had elapsed.

"How did the minister leave from here... We are Gen Z. We will not tolerate this nonsense! We will not tolerate this nonsense! You all tell me, will you sit here [in protest] or not? Let's go! How will they stop us?" she says in the clip.

"It has been five hours... they are not letting us go. Do we pay money to come here to travel, or do we come to tolerate all this? They have locked the gate. They do this to Kashmiris, and now they are doing it to tourists from outside as well! They locked it, didn't even state their name, and walked away. There is no one sitting here to take any accountability," she added.

The viral footage shows the woman confronting security personnel and questioning why certain individuals, including a minister, appeared to have been permitted to proceed while other travellers were still being held back. Several tourists can also be seen supporting her during the exchange.

Ladakh Police said the video was recorded around July 26, during Kargil Vijay Diwas, when the route had been temporarily restricted for security arrangements. The confrontation reportedly took place near the Minimarg check post in Dras, where movement along the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road had been curtailed.