‘We Are Gen Z’ Is New ‘Jaante Nahin Ho Mera Baap Kaun Hai’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah On Ladakh Tourist Row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reacted to a viral video showing a heated confrontation between a female tourist and security personnel at the Minimarg check post in Ladakh, criticising the tourist’s use of her generation as a threat.

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Sharing his reaction on X, Abdullah wrote, “This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront.”

The remarks came after videos of the altercation between a woman tourist and security personnel circulated widely on social media. In one clip, the woman is seen arguing with security personnel over restrictions at the checkpoint. She reportedly complained about a wait of nearly five hours and said, “You do it to the people of Kashmir, and now you’re doing this to tourists. We are Gen Z, and we won’t tolerate this.”

In another video, she is seen threatening to take the matter to Parliament.

Reports accompanying the footage said tourists had been held up for several hours due to traffic regulation and security checks. Such restrictions are imposed in sensitive border areas of Ladakh depending on security and operational requirements.

The incident has triggered a debate online over tourist conduct and the difficulties faced by security personnel managing movement in strategically sensitive areas. Opinions remained divided, with some users citing the prolonged delay as a reason for frustration, while others criticised the manner in which the tourist confronted the personnel.