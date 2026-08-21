'India Doesn't Need Starlink Right Now': Netizen Reactions Pour In As Elon Musk Pushes Rural Connectivity Pitch

Elon Musk's endorsement of Starlink as a solution for India's rural connectivity gaps has triggered a wave of pushback online, with users citing affordable local 5G access, security concerns, and past misuse of Starlink terminals by militant groups as reasons the satellite internet service is not needed in the country.

The debate was sparked after a user shared data highlighting the scale of India's rural connectivity gap. According to the figures cited, 11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026. The post also noted that while India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions as of March 2026, only 440.87 million of these were rural, with rural subscription density at 48.31 per 100 people against 126.80 in urban India. The post further pointed to BharatNet's infrastructure rollout, stating that the project has laid more than 850,000 route-km of fibre and made around 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready, though only 80,472 Points of Presence were reported operational as of June 2026. The post argued that Starlink could help bridge this gap in remote villages, mountainous regions, islands and disaster-hit areas, and called on the government to clear pending approvals and allocate spectrum for a commercial launch.

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Musk responded by reacting to the post, saying Starlink would benefit India's least-served rural regions.

Users push back citing existing 5G access

Several reactions to the discussion challenged the premise that rural India lacks connectivity options. X user Royal Singh, who described himself as living in a remote village in northern India, said he receives reliable Airtel 5G service for close to $3.49 and stated that India does not need Starlink at present. Another user, posting as Anura, made a similar claim about Bihar, saying full-speed 5G with unlimited data is available in remote areas of the state for about $4, and added that national security concerns should take priority.

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Security concerns and militant use cited

A number of responses raised alarm over past instances of Starlink terminals being used by militant groups. Anura's post referenced use of the devices by terrorists, insurgents and Naxals in unspecified regions. Another user, posting as THE TRADESMAN, replying directly to Musk, argued that rural Indians would be unable to afford Starlink's pricing and raised concerns about foreign interference, drawing a comparison to alleged incidents in Iran.

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Affordability and calls to back domestic players

Cost was a recurring theme among critics. A user posting as idrw claimed Starlink packages exceed $100 a month, arguing that this makes the service unaffordable for rural users and unlikely to draw interest even in India's larger cities. The post urged the government to instead support Indian telecom operators, naming Airtel and Jio as companies developing comparable satellite technology, citing security considerations.

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Data sovereignty concerns raised

Some reactions extended the criticism beyond Starlink itself to broader concerns about foreign data access. A user posting as BRADDY alleged that Starlink could be used alongside other US technology firms to extract and weaponise Indian data against the country's interests, and said any Starlink entry into India must comply strictly with government regulations.

The reactions come as Indian regulators continue reviewing Starlink's reapplication for a commercial license in the country.