'Starlink Would Help The Least Served In India, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk Backs Push For Commercial Approval | X

On the case for allowing Starlink to operate in India, owner Elon Musk says the satellite internet service would benefit the country's most underserved regions, particularly in rural areas. Musk's comment came in reply to a post that laid out data on India's connectivity gaps and urged the government to grant Starlink commercial clearance.

The post Musk responded to cited government data showing that 11,256 of India's listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026. It also pointed to a gap between urban and rural internet access, noting that India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions as of March 2026, of which only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density stood at 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India, according to the post.

Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas https://t.co/ffCvpL61WQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2026

BharatNet's rollout and remaining gaps

The post also referenced the government's BharatNet initiative, stating that the project has laid more than 850,000 route-kilometres of fibre and made roughly 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready. However, it noted that the network's Points of Presence were operational at only 80,472 Gram Panchayats as of June 2026, highlighting a shortfall between infrastructure readiness and actual connectivity on the ground.

Terrain and viability cited as barriers

According to the post, the Indian government has itself attributed the remaining mobile coverage gaps to difficult terrain, low commercial viability in sparsely populated areas, and broader infrastructure constraints. It argued this is precisely the gap Starlink could fill, by reaching remote villages, mountainous regions, islands and disaster-affected areas where traditional network rollout remains difficult. The post also suggested that direct-to-device connectivity could help phones stay connected even beyond the range of conventional towers.

Call for spectrum allocation and clearances

The post urged the Indian government to complete pending clearances, allocate spectrum and approve Starlink for commercial launch as soon as possible, stating that India has already waited too long for the service. Responding to the post, Musk said Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas, aligning himself with the case for expedited approval.

Starlink's India entry and the roadblocks

Starlink, the satellite internet venture under Musk's SpaceX, has been seeking regulatory approval to launch commercial services in India for several years, navigating spectrum allocation policy, security clearances and licensing requirements from Indian authorities. The exchange on X comes as the debate over satellite spectrum allocation and rural connectivity continues to draw attention from policymakers, industry players and the public.