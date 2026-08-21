Kurla Crane Collapse: 3-Month-Old Child Among 10 Injured After Machinery Falls On House, All Victims Stable |

Mumbai: A three-month-old child was among 10 people injured after a large hydraulic crane collapsed in Kurla’s Qureshi Nagar early Friday, triggering a major rescue operation in the densely populated area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released the list of injured, stating that all 10 victims are currently stable and undergoing treatment.

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According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the hydraulic crane was being used to lift a poclain machine to the top of a ground-plus-17-floor under-construction building, where demolition work was being carried out by M/s Sunny Company. During the operation, part of the crane collapsed and fell onto nearby slum huts in Qureshi Nagar, the road in Samrat Ashok Nagar, the compound wall of an MHADA building and three to four vehicles parked inside the compound. The crane also came into contact with high-tension railway overhead wires.

Details On Victims

Eight of the injured were shifted to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Those receiving treatment at Sion Hospital have been identified as 63-year-old Jagrulla Nabi Moh. Khan, three-month-old Ahemed Niyaz Ahemed, 60-year-old Atikur Reman, 36-year-old Hakum Sheikh, 21-year-old Numan Khan, 19-year-old Rehman Khan, 10-year-old Suraj Gaur and 40-year-old Akbar. Doctors said all eight are stable.

The two injured admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital are 35-year-old Raju Gaud and 30-year-old Aarti Gaud. Both are also undergoing treatment and have been reported to be in stable condition.

MMRDA Blames Soft Ground For Mishap

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the crane had been brought to the site for demolition work but had not yet commenced operations. While it was being positioned, the crane tilted to one side and fell towards the adjacent construction. MMRDA said that, prima facie, the soft and muddy ground at the site affected the stability of the crane.

Central Railway said the crane also fell onto the overhead electric equipment of the Kurla-Trombay goods line. However, passenger train services were not affected. Emergency personnel, including fire brigade teams and police, were deployed at the site, while MMRDA arranged machinery and manpower to remove the fallen crane and secure the area.

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