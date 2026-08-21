Mumbai Tragedy: MMRDA Crane Falls On House Near Railway Tracks In Kurla, More Than 10 Injured - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: A large crane collapsed onto a house in Kurla's Qureshi Nagar, in the wee hours of Friday, leaving more than 10 people injured and triggering a rescue operation in the densely populated area.

The crane, reportedly belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), collapsed at a nearby work site close to the Central Railway tracks and surrounding structures.

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Videos from the accident site show massive amount of cops and fire fighters engaged in rescue operations. A large portion of the fallen crane can be seen on structures, blocking a road.

The collapse caused panic among residents, with debris falling onto a nearby house and other structures. More than 10 people were reportedly injured in the incident. However, officials said no one was feared trapped under the debris.

No Impact On Train Services: Central Railway

Central Railway later clarified that the crane had fallen onto the overhead electric equipment (OHE) of the single railway line between Kurla and Trombay. The stretch is primarily used for goods movement. Despite the crane coming down near the railway infrastructure, Central Railway said there was no impact on regular passenger train services following the incident.

Emergency personnel and local authorities reached the site following the collapse and began assessing the damage. The incident also raised concerns over the safety of ongoing infrastructure work in a densely populated residential area.

What Caused The Crane To Collapse?

The exact cause of the crane collapse remains unclear. The MMRDA, which is responsible for the work site where the incident occurred, has launched an investigation to determine what led to the equipment toppling.

Officials are expected to examine the condition of the crane, the work being carried out at the site and other safety-related factors as part of the probe. The collapse has also raised questions over safety measures being followed during major infrastructure projects carried out close to residential buildings and railway infrastructure.

Further details regarding the number and condition of those injured, the extent of damage to the house and surrounding structures, and the findings of the MMRDA investigation are awaited.

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