Kurla Crane Collapse: MMRDA Blames Soft Ground After Machinery Falls Onto House, Leaving Over 10 Injured |

Mumbai: A large crane collapsed at a construction site in Mumbai’s Kurla area in the early hours of Friday, falling towards an adjacent structure and leaving more than 10 people injured. The incident triggered a major rescue and relief operation in the densely populated Qureshi Nagar area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MMRDA Issues Statement

According to a statement issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), demolition work was underway at Building No. 1 of Bhandari Metallurgy in Kurla. A crane had been brought to the site for the work but had not yet commenced operations when the incident occurred.

MMRDA said the crane was being positioned at the site when it tilted to one side and fell towards the adjacent construction. Prima facie, the soft and muddy ground at the site appears to have affected the crane’s stability, the authority said.

“While the crane was being positioned at the site, it tilted to one side and fell towards the adjacent construction,” MMRDA said, adding that a few people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The authority said medical assistance was being provided to the injured and that it had immediately deployed machinery and manpower to the site. The removal of the fallen crane was being carried out on priority, while the area had been secured and necessary safety precautions were being taken.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from the site showed a massive crane lying across structures, with portions of it blocking a road. A large number of police personnel and firefighters were deployed as rescue operations continued.

The collapse caused panic among residents after debris fell onto a nearby house and other structures. More than 10 people were reportedly injured, although officials said no one was feared trapped under the debris.

No Impact On Local Train Services: Central Railway

The incident also affected nearby railway infrastructure. Central Railway clarified that the fallen crane came into contact with the overhead electric equipment (OHE) of the single railway line between Kurla and Trombay. The line is primarily used for goods movement.

Despite the crane falling near railway infrastructure, Central Railway said regular passenger train services were not affected. Emergency teams and local authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation and coordinate rescue and clearance operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in