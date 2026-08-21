'₹40 Lakh Package, Good-Looking': Viral X Post Claims Girl Rejected Marriage Proposal Just Because Of Rahul Gandhi; Know Why

A social media post with a bizarre claim of rejecting a marriage proposal for an unusual reason is going viral on social media. A user on X, whose original identity could not be verified, claiming to be a young woman, said that she rejected the marriage proposal of a handsome groom earning ₹40 lakhs annually, simply because he considered Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi his 'role model'!

The X verified account with the name "Aaruhi Reddy" wrote, "I recently got a marriage proposal. The guy was good-looking, had an impressive ₹40 lakh package, and came from a good family. But I rejected him for just one reason—on his Instagram profile, I saw that he considered Rahul Gandhi his role model."

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"As a proud nationalist Hindu, I could never accept someone as my life partner who considers a Loser to be their role model," the user added. In the comments section, the user also confirmed that she turned 18 last month.

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The post, published on 17 August, has gone viral and has garnered 112.1K views on X. The post had mixed reactions from netizens.