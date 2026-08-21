'₹40 Lakh Package, Good-Looking': Viral X Post Claims Girl Rejected Marriage Proposal Just Because Of Rahul Gandhi; Know Why

A social media post with a bizarre claim of rejecting a marriage proposal for an unusual reason is going viral on social media. A user on X, whose original identity could not be verified, claiming to be a young woman, said that she rejected the marriage proposal of a handsome groom earning ₹40 lakhs annually, simply because he considered Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi his 'role model'!
The X verified account with the name "Aaruhi Reddy" wrote, "I recently got a marriage proposal. The guy was good-looking, had an impressive ₹40 lakh package, and came from a good family. But I rejected him for just one reason—on his Instagram profile, I saw that he considered Rahul Gandhi his role model."
"As a proud nationalist Hindu, I could never accept someone as my life partner who considers a Loser to be their role model," the user added. In the comments section, the user also confirmed that she turned 18 last month.
The post, published on 17 August, has gone viral and has garnered 112.1K views on X. The post had mixed reactions from netizens.