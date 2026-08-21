'Only Pakistan Can Play Football In Cricket Match': Netizens Mock Pakistani Player After Embarrassing Fielding Blunder During ENG vs PAK 1st Test

Netizens Mock Pakistani Player After Embarrassing Fielding Blunder | Abid_kw22/X

Pakistan's fielding woes once again became the talking point of social media during the first Test against England at Headingley, as a bizarre boundary-saving attempt left fans stunned and sparked a wave of online trolling. The incident occurred when a Pakistan fielder tried to stop a racing ball with his feet, only for the ball to evade him and run away to the boundary ropes.

The awkward moment was quickly clipped and shared across social media platforms, where cricket fans wasted no time turning it into a meme fest. Many users jokingly claimed that the Pakistan player had confused cricket with football, while others sarcastically suggested that Pakistan had discovered a new fielding technique. The phrase “Only Pakistan Can Play Football In A Cricket Match” soon began trending among fans reacting to the blunder.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident added to Pakistan's miserable outing in the match, with England already dominating proceedings at Headingley. Pakistan's fielding standards came under scrutiny throughout the Test, with several misfields, dropped opportunities and costly errors helping England strengthen their grip on the contest. England piled on the pressure after dismissing Pakistan for a modest first-innings total and then built a commanding lead with the bat.

Social media users flooded X and Instagram with hilarious reactions. One fan wrote, “Pakistan players are preparing for the FIFA World Cup instead of a Test match.” Another commented, “That was a perfect football tackle, unfortunately the ball still went for four.” Several memes compared the fielding effort to a defender missing an easy clearance in a football match.

While the moment provided comic relief for fans, it also highlighted Pakistan's continuing struggles in the field during the series opener. With England firmly in control of the Test, the visitors can ill afford such costly mistakes if they hope to stage a comeback. For now, however, it is the football-style boundary attempt, not Pakistan's cricket, that has become the biggest talking point among netizens.