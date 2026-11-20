Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Cyclone Akvan Landfall Begins Near Odisha's Gopalpur; 3 Lakh Evacuated, 423 Rescue Teams Deployed As IMD Reports 70-90 Kmph Winds | Watch

Cyclone Akvan's landfall process began near Gopalpur in Odisha at 8 am on Saturday, with winds reaching 70-90 kmph. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Gopalpur, Odisha: Rough seas, heavy rain and strong winds at the Gopalpur coast due to the impact of Cyclone Akvan. https://t.co/X6AxuCvNcq — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

2. Gangster Naseem Durrani, Accused In Sameer Murder Case, Killed In Joint Delhi Police-Noida STF Encounter In UP's Bulandshahr

Gangster Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in Sameer's murder outside Kapil Mishra's office and a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan. (Read more...)

3. Anthropic IPO Turns Over 5,000 Employees Into Millionaires, $81 Billion Blockbuster Listing Creates Massive Wealth

Anthropic's $81 billion IPO reportedly creates 5,100 employee millionaires as shares surge on Nasdaq, lifting the Claude AI maker's market valuation to nearly $1.8 trillion. (Read more...)

Anthropic Scripts IPO History | X @MarioNawfal

4. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal And KL Rahul Keep Team India In Contest After New Zealand's Batting Dominance

New Zealand were bowled out for 368 on Day 2 of the first Test against India, with Henry Nicholls remaining unbeaten on 175 and Glenn Phillips scoring 118. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets, while Akash Deep took three. India responded with 159/1 in 39 overs, as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 before KL Rahul reached 52 and Devdutt Padikkal 16 not out.

5. FPJ Exclusive: How Medical Bills Pushed Ice Cream Seller To Traffic Drugs

An ice-cream seller was allegedly lured into drug trafficking after a Chennai syndicate paid Rs 50,000 towards his medical bills. (Read more...)

6. Matt Henry Throws Sweater In Anger After KL Rahul Survives LBW Scare During IND vs NZ 1st Test | Video

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena ruled Rahul not out in the seventh over of India's innings. However, subsequent ball-tracking replays suggested the delivery would have hit the middle and off stumps. (Read more...)

7. SpiceJet Faces DGCA Show-Cause Notice Over Flight Cancellations, Alleged Regulatory Violations

The DGCA has issued a seven-day show-cause notice to SpiceJet over eight alleged regulatory and operational violations, including flight cancellations, grounded aircraft and delayed payments. (Read more...)

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8. 'To Say I'm Gutted Is An Understatement': Salesforce Manager Reacts To Being Laid Off After 12 Years With The Company

Calling Salesforce her dream job, Emily said her final working day coincided with her 12th work anniversary. (Read more...)

9. Google Launches Gemini 4 Neon Mid-Tier AI Model: What's New?

The model offers four thinking levels and a one-million-token context window. Google claims Neon completes tasks three times faster than Carbon at roughly 60% of the cost. (Read more...)

10. Kareena Kapoor Brings Back Her Poo Era In A Glamorous Scandinavian Scarf Look At K3G 25th Anniversary Event

Accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar, the actress marked the milestone in a striking couture ensemble that blended contemporary fashion trends with timeless elegance. (Read more...)

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