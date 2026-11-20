The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet over eight alleged instances of regulatory and operational non-compliance, seeking an explanation from the financially troubled airline within seven days, CNBC-TV18 reported.

According to the notice dated Nov 17, the aviation regulator expressed concerns over widespread aircraft grounding and the airline's inability to present a credible plan to restore its fleet.

As per the report, SpiceJet currently operates just five aircraft, comprising three Boeing 737s and two Q400s.

The regulator highlighted repeated instances of non-compliance with Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG), particularly on Category IIA and Category III routes during 2026, despite earlier penalties and enforcement measures.

These guidelines require airlines to allocate a specified proportion of their capacity to designated routes serving remote and underserved regions.

The notice also cited SpiceJet's alleged failure to fulfil eligibility criteria for scheduled international operations, adhere to approved flight schedules and maintain satisfactory operational performance.

Frequent cancellations, increasing delays and inadequate passenger assistance have reportedly caused persistent inconvenience to travellers.

Other concerns include an unpaid regulatory penalty imposed on May 11, 2026, uncertainty surrounding mandatory insurance renewal and complaints from overseas aviation authorities regarding disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.

SpiceJet's operational difficulties have significantly reduced its presence in India's domestic aviation market.

DGCA data show that the airline's market share declined from 3.9% in January to 0.6% in September 2026.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had confirmed in September that the regulator was examining the airline's operational and financial position.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet's board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through equity and other permitted financial instruments.

On Nov 18, the airline confirmed ongoing discussions with potential investors to strengthen its balance sheet, bring grounded aircraft back into service and expand operational capacity.

The DGCA warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period could result in regulatory orders without further representation from the airline.

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