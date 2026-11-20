Last-Minute SpiceJet Cancellation Costs Mumbai Pilot Aspirant 3 Months Of His Career; Leaves Him Stranded Overnight At The Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: A young Mumbai-based pilot aspirant’s eighteen months of relentless study, sleepless nights and financial sacrifice evaporated in the chaotic corridors of Mumbai Airport – not because of a lack of preparation, but because an airline simply vanished from its own counters. The Mumbai-Delhi flight was supposed to be the final leg toward clearing his crucial Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) exam for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). However, SpiceJet’s deepening operational collapse left him stranded overnight without answers, costing him his exam attempt and stalling his aviation career for three agonising months.

The 21-year-old aspirant, who requested anonymity, shared his ordeal with The Free Press Journal after his harrowing experience on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. According to him, he booked his onward journey ticket to Delhi for Rs 5,700 two weeks in advance for the November 19 exam. According to him, he vigilantly tracked the 11.55 pm flight SG-670 in the days leading up to his journey since he was aware of SpiceJet’s operational challenges but was relieved that the scheduled service was at least running with minor daily delays.

Passengers Stranded Without Airline Staff

According to the aspirant, he reached the airport at 9.40 pm but was stopped at the terminal entrance along with other passengers of the same flight. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel denied entry to SpiceJet flyers, stating that none of the airline staff were present inside to manage them. “We were let in after an hour of waiting but were again stuck in the check-in queue since no staffer was present at the counter. When we asked for clarity, a CISF official said that the airline staff had run away," he said.

However, an airline representative briefly appeared and assured stranded flyers that the 11.55 pm flight had merely been rescheduled to depart at 2.30 am. Relying on this assurance, the passengers stayed put, but an automated email informed a few passengers that the flight had been cancelled. Sending the flight-status email only to a few passengers deepened the chaos and confusion at the terminal, while the CISF denied passengers exit under protocol because the airline had not updated the flight’s cancellation in the system.

“I was stranded at the airport until 4 am with zero assistance, accommodation or alternate flight from SpiceJet. Flights on the route by other airlines cost three to four times the price of my original ticket,” he added.

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Missed DGCA Exam Delays Aviation Career

Since DGCA examination sessions are strictly scheduled and require physical attendance at designated test centres, missing the flight meant forfeiting the attempt altogether. With the next available window for his exam cycle falling in February, the disruption has forced a three-month delay in the aspirant’s training and licencing timeline.

Notably, the financial sting also remains unaddressed. The student highlighted that he is now stuck with a return ticket booked for November 22 that he cannot afford to cancel, as the airline has provided no clarity on refunds or waivers. Meanwhile, despite failing to operate the flight and leaving dozens stranded without ground support, SpiceJet’s booking portal continues to accept new reservations for the same route on the following days.

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SpiceJet Faces Widening Operational Crisis

The incident comes amid a broader operational meltdown at SpiceJet. Over the past week, the airline has cancelled a significant portion of its daily schedule across major hubs – including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru – as it grapples with an acute cash crunch, fleet constraints and unpaid dues to vendors and staff.

Industry experts have highlighted the DGCA’s failure to take strict action against the airline for failing to run its operations effectively, leaving hundreds of unsuspecting passengers vulnerable to last-minute cancellations at airport terminals.

SpiceJet did not respond to queries regarding the incident at the time this report went to press.

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