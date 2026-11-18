Growing SpiceJet Cancellations At Mumbai Airport Leave Hundreds Stranded | File Pic

Mumbai: Hundreds of Delhi-bound passengers were left stranded overnight at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after two late-night SpiceJet flights suffered severe delays. These delays compound weeks of widespread operational disruptions that have seen the cash-strapped budget carrier cancel around 15 daily departures from the city.

The latest disruption unfolded between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Terminal 1, where frustrated travellers gathered near the airline's check-in counters demanding clarity over prolonged hold-ups. The Mumbai-Delhi trunk route witnessed two overnight delays as two back-to-back SpiceJet services on the high-density Mumbai–Delhi (BOM–DEL) corridor bore the brunt of the overnight schedule collapse.

#WATCH | Passengers seen waiting at Mumbai Airport amid severe SpiceJet flight delays, as several travellers face prolonged waiting hours. #SpiceJet #MumbaiAirport #FlightDelays #AirportChaos #PassengerTrouble #AviationNews #MumbaiNews #FlightDisruption https://t.co/BcqArPPYSN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 18, 2026

Two Delhi-Bound Flights Face Major Delays

Flight SG-511 was scheduled to depart Mumbai at 11.20 pm on Tuesday, but the aircraft took off at 4.13 am on Wednesday – a delay of nearly five hours. Another flight, SG-670, scheduled for an 11.55 pm departure on Tuesday, eventually departed at 2.31 am on Wednesday after a delay of more than two-and-a-half hours.

Flight Cancellations Disrupt Mumbai Operations

The overnight delays are part of a broader schedule breakdown for the Gurugram-headquartered airline at Mumbai airport. On Tuesday, at least 12 SpiceJet departures out of Mumbai were cancelled over the course of the day. On Wednesday, the cancellations were announced for at least 17 domestic and international flights by 7 pm.

Amid the recurring chaos, CSMIA authorities issued advisories cautioning passengers about potential disruptions to SpiceJet’s Mumbai operations and urging flyers to verify their flight status directly with the carrier before heading to the airport. At the terminal, stranded passengers alleged poor communication from ground staff, stating they were left without timely updates on revised departure times or alternative travel arrangements.

Liquidity Crunch And Crew Shortages

The collapse in schedule reliability comes as SpiceJet battles acute liquidity constraints, a shrinking operational fleet and crew shortages. According to airport and industry sources, delayed salary disbursements and unpaid final settlements have strained staff availability, directly impacting the carrier's ability to maintain daily rotations.

The airline’s domestic market share has contracted sharply to 0.6% in September – carrying roughly 73,000 passengers during the month compared to nearly 5.90 lakh in January. Operational pressures have also spilled over into its international network as last week, ground-handling agency Dnata temporarily suspended check-in services for SpiceJet at Dubai Airports over unpaid dues exceeding Rs 35 crore, forcing flight cancellations.

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SpiceJet Plans Rs 5,500 Crore Fundraise

In an effort to stabilise operations and address its severe capital crunch, SpiceJet’s Board of Directors met on Wednesday and approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through equity and other permitted financial instruments, while raising its authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. Until fresh funds are infused and fleet capacity is restored, however, flyers on SpiceJet's network continue to face steep uncertainty.

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