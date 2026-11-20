Cyclone Akvan Landfall Begins Near Odisha's Gopalpur; 3 Lakh Evacuated, 423 Rescue Teams Deployed As IMD Reports 70-90 Kmph Winds | Watch | X / ANI

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan commenced near Gopalpur in Odisha on Saturday morning, the IMD said.

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The process started around 8 am and is likely to continue for the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national weather agency said in a bulletin, "Latest satellite imagery indicates the land interaction commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the cyclonic storm 'Akvan' entered into north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts."

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The wind speed at the commencement of the landfall was 70-90 kmph and the same wind speed will continue for the next six hours, it said.

The Odisha government has evacuated over 3 lakh people, deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters as the storm -- the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days -- changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

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