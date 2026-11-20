FPJ Exclusive: Medical Bills, ₹50,000 Aid & A ₹140 Crore Heroin Haul: How An Ice-Cream Seller Was Drawn Into Drug Trafficking | file pic [Representational Image]

Chennai: Behind the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)’s seizure of 71.24 kg of heroin worth Rs 140 crore in Chennai on Tuesday, the agency’s single-largest across India in 2026, lies the story of an ice-cream seller who was lured into the trade after his medical bills were paid by a drug trafficking syndicate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DRI found 69 packets of the drug in three gunny bags concealed inside two freezers of an ice cream van driven by Theni-native A Abdul Sukkur on Tuesday night. His co-accused and brother-in-law K Shafique Ahamed of Chennai was escorting the vehicle in a two-wheeler without a registration number on its way to Trichy, from where it was destined for Sri Lanka via coastal route, official sources told FPJ.

Sukkur ran an ice-cream business in Ramanathapuram district and had travelled to Colombo at least five times as a drug carrier, sources said. He shifted his business recently to Chennai using the same four-wheeler bought in a family member’s name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to DRI sources, a few months ago Sukkur had a medical emergency and was admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in central Chennai. Given his poor economic status, Sukkur and his family struggled to cover the medical expenses. In fact, Sukkur’s CIBIL score was so low that the ice cream van itself was bought in the name of his family member, who was unaware of his alleged role in the drug trafficking trade.

This is where the local kingpin of the international drug trafficking network based in North Chennai chipped in with Rs 50,000 to bail Sukkur out of a precarious situation. The money was handed by the kingpin to Ahamed, DRI sources said. Out of sheer loyalty for a person who had helped him in his toughest times, Sukkur was engaged by the drug kingpin to transport the huge quantity of heroin to Trichy a few weeks ago. He was allegedly paid Rs 3 lakh for the job; the money and instructions were routed through Ahamed, who was also promised a one-third share. Rs 50,000 advance was paid, sources said.

Read Also Health Ministry Proposes Dedicated Licensing System For Wholesale Bulk Drug Sales To Strengthen...

On Tuesday, both accused collected 70 kg of the contraband hidden in plastic bags from the highend car of the kingpin from a location 17 km northwest of Chennai. The drug was in 69 packets, some of which were wrapped in cloth and some were concealed in rubber balloons. DRI later intercepted the consignment and arrested the duo. Both vehicles and three mobile phones containing crucial communication details with the drug networks were seized. DRI is currently looking out for the local kingpin, the source of the drug, and other associates of the trade.

Sources said Sukkur had earlier transported 5 kg of Hashish oil from Chennai to Trichy for a commission of Rs 5,000. During interrogation, Ahamed told DRI that he had experience of working as a carrier smuggling foreign currency and electronic items with Sukkur.