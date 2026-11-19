Health Ministry Proposes Dedicated Licensing System For Wholesale Bulk Drug Sales To Strengthen Regulatory Oversight | X @stockwatch_live

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to introduce a separate application form (Form 19-BC) and licence form (Form 20-BC) for the sale of bulk drugs (active or inactive bulk substances), distinct from the existing licensing provisions for formulations.

The proposed amendments have been introduced through Draft Gazette Notification G.S.R. No. 987 (E) dated November 2, 2026.

At present, a common licence covers the wholesale sale of both formulations and bulk drugs. The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale sale and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The proposal was agreed upon by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) in its 67th meeting held on November 17, 2025, and by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in its 93rd meeting held on February 16, 2026.

Read Also Biocon Gets US FDA Approval For Pebrilzo Breast Cancer Drug, Plans US Launch In 2028

Under the proposed framework, the licence will capture the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The sale of bulk drugs will be carried out under the personal supervision of a competent person, thereby strengthening accountability in their distribution and handling.

Upon implementation, the proposed amendment will give better control over the wholesale sale of bulk drugs, strengthen enforcement control in relation to antimicrobial resistance and the movement of NDPS drugs, and require wholesalers of bulk drugs to obtain a separate licence for sale.

Read Also Drug Trafficking Through Madhya Pradesh Under Scanner As DRI Finds Nine Foreign Nationals Without...

To facilitate the transition to the revised licensing requirements, existing licensees will be provided adequate time to comply with the new provisions.

The requirements will become applicable to them upon expiry of their current retention period or 12 months after the final publication of the amendment, whichever is later.

Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to submit their objections and suggestions, if any, to the Under Secretary (Drugs), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, U-6, Work Hall, C Wing, First Floor, Kartavya Bhawan-1, New Delhi–110001, or via email at drugsdiv-mohfwatgovdotin, within 30 days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the draft rules are made available to the public.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)