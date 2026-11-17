Mumbra Police Bust Suspected International Drug Syndicate, Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals And Seize Cocaine, MD Worth ₹10.93 Crore |

Thane: The Mumbra Police Station’s NDPS squad has busted an international narcotics syndicate, arresting three foreign nationals and seizing drugs valued at over ₹10.93 crore.

Police Search Nearly 600 Flats At Diva Residential Complex

Acting on a tip-off, police searched nearly 600 flats at the Marathon Nexworld complex in Betavade village, Diva. During the raid on November 14, 2026, officers apprehended Nigerian nationals Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nwankwo (41) and Eucharia Chukwuemeka Obianuju (41). Police recovered 2 kg 98.5 grams of cocaine and 104.7 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from their residence.

Interrogation led to the arrest of a third accomplice, Senegalese national Osman Buari Ali, from whom an additional 59 grams of cocaine was seized. In total, authorities confiscated 2 kg 157.5 grams of cocaine and 104.7 grams of MD, worth ₹10,93,08,700. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and a local court has remanded all three suspects to police custody until November 18, 2026.

Two Accused Have Previous Drug Cases, Say Police

Investigations revealed that Nwankwo and Ali are repeat offenders with prior drug cases in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Police are currently verifying their passports and visa statuses as part of a broader crackdown on illegal foreign residents in the Mumbra-Diva belt.

Throughout 2026, Mumbra Police have registered 42 drug-peddling cases—seizing contraband worth approximately ₹43 crore—alongside taking action against 687 individuals for public narcotic consumption and 980 for smoking violations. The operation was executed under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and senior officials.

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