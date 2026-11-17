Mumbai: Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Wagh Nakh To Be Displayed At CSMVS Museum; Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Exhibition | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly two years after being brought to Maharashtra from London's Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum, the historic Wagh Nakh (tiger-claw weapon), traditionally associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's encounter with Afzal Khan, has gone on public display at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in South Mumbai.

The weapon was part of the special exhibition, 'Shivshastra Shauryagatha'. The exhibiiton was inaugurated by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar last week.

Wagh Nakh Returns To Mumbai After Nearly Two Years

The Wagh Nakh was brought to India in July 2024 under a three-year loan agreement with London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

The steel weapon features four curved claws mounted on a bar, with two rings designed to fit around the fingers. It was used by Shivaji Maharaj during his historic confrontation with Afzal Khan at Pratapgad in 1659.

How Did The Wagh Nakh Reach London?

The Wagh Nakh was acquired by British East India Company officer James Grant Duff, who served as Political Agent at Satara between 1818 and 1824, The Times of India reported.

Duff reportedly received the weapon from the Peshwa's prime minister during his tenure in India. He subsequently took the weapon to Britain, where it remained with his family before his descendants donated it to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The weapon eventually returned to Maharashtra in 2024 under the loan agreement.

Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 'Shivshastra Shauryagatha' Exhibition

Speaking at the inauguration, Shelar emphasised the importance of preserving weapons associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha period.

“It was our duty to bring back historical artefacts such as the historic Wagh Nakh (tiger claws) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the sword of Senasaheb Subha Raghujiraje Bhosale to Maharashtra through international efforts and by complying with all rules and procedures,” Shelar said.

He added that preserving and conserving historical weapons was the responsibility of the government and society.

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