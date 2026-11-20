Google released Gemini 4 Neon, the latest model in its Gemini 4 family. The company says it brings frontier-level intelligence with fast task completion across complex software engineering, knowledge work and science workflows.

Gemini 4 Neon: Where it fits

Google describes Carbon as the model for its hardest, long-horizon projects and Hydrogen as the one for fast everyday execution. Neon is meant to balance depth and efficiency between the two. It is the fourth Gemini 4 model in roughly seven weeks. It replaces Argon, which was introduced only on October 1, and Gemini 3.1 Pro.

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Gemini 4 Neon: What's new

- Thinking levels: Neon offers four levels of thinking (low, medium, high and extra-high) and a context window of one million tokens. Google says teams can use the levels to balance intelligence against token spend.

- Cost and speed: Google says Neon completes tasks about three times faster than Carbon at roughly 60% of the cost. At the default high setting, it claims a 32% lower cost per task than Carbon.

- Rankings: Google says Neon ranks third overall on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with a score of 61 at its highest thinking level. It also ranks second on the Vals Index. Artificial Analysis itself describes the gain over Carbon as small, at about 17% lower cost per task.

- Coding: Neon ranks first on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index with a score of 58.6. Google says it is built for long-running, tool-heavy agent workflows and can act as an orchestrator directing parallel Hydrogen subagents in its Antigravity coding platform.

- Enterprise work: Google says the model can combine spreadsheets, PDFs, charts, audio and video in a single context window and turn them into structured deliverables.

- Cybersecurity: A version called Neon for cyber will roll out to trusted defenders in the coming days through Google's Fairwind Program. Google says it sets a new high on several vulnerability-finding and exploit-testing benchmarks.

- Safety: Google says Neon keeps Carbon-level protections against severe misuse and prompt injection. It also reports a 99.2% pass rate on its internal agent honesty evaluation.

Gemini 4 Neon: Pricing

Neon costs $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens through the API. Cached input is $0.15 per million tokens. That is higher than the current promotional rates for Carbon, which are $2 and $10 respectively. Google's cost-per-task claims rest on the model finishing work with fewer tokens rather than on a lower per-token price.

Gemini 4 Neon: Availability

Neon is rolling out in the Gemini API through Google AI Studio and in Gemini for business. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can select it in the Gemini app, and paid Pro and Ultra subscribers can use it in Antigravity. In the Gemini app, Google says it handles tasks such as analysing billing statements and cross-checking receipts.