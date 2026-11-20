'To Say I'm Gutted Is An Understatement': Salesforce Manager Of 12 Years Among Staff Hit By Fresh Layoffs |

A LinkedIn post by a longtime Salesforce manager announcing her layoff has put a fresh round of job cuts at the company in the spotlight.

Emily M, senior manager of IT compliance and content strategy, said she and several teammates were informed this week that their roles had been eliminated in a reduction in force. She described it as yet another round of cuts at the company. She has worked at Salesforce for about 12 years.

A 'dream job' ends on a milestone

In her post, Emily called Salesforce her dream job and said she would always value the years she spent there. She said the people she worked with had left a lasting mark on her, and she thanked the community the team built together. She also said she had been lucky to lead several teams across the company's IT organisation and was proud of the impact they made.

She noted the irony that her final day falls on what would have been her 12th work anniversary.

Looking for what's next

Emily said she plans to start searching for a new role once the shock passes, and she asked her network for help. She is looking for tech management positions, particularly in strategy, shared services, compliance and programme management.

What else is known about the cuts

Her post came as Business Insider reported that employees were discussing layoffs in internal Slack messages this week. Several said cuts had recently taken place, and one said their manager had been laid off. Salesforce has not disclosed how many employees are affected or which departments face reductions.

Employees in India have also claimed on the anonymous forum Blind that they lost their jobs. Those accounts are unverified.

Earlier rounds of layoffs

The latest reductions follow earlier cuts. A regulatory filing showed Salesforce laid off 86 employees in California on August 7, across sales, general administration, and technology and product roles. There were also layoffs in Washington state and outside the US earlier in the year. Last year the company redeployed roughly 4,000 roles, including in customer support, after AI tools reduced the need for human agents.

AI anxiety weighs on the company

The cuts come at a difficult time for Salesforce. Its stock was reported to be heading for its worst week since April. Investors are worried that AI could disrupt traditional software business models. CEO Marc Benioff has dismissed the concern. During the company's latest earnings report he said, "This is not the Saaspocalypse."

Salesforce has not issued a formal statement on the latest cuts.