Matt Henry Throws Sweater In Anger After KL Rahul Survives LBW Scare | SonySportsNetwk/X

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was visibly frustrated after Indian opener KL Rahul received a massive reprieve during the second day of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The incident unfolded during India's first innings when Henry trapped Rahul in front of the stumps, only for the on-field umpire to turn down the appeal.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of India's innings. Henry bowled a delivery that came back sharply into Rahul, catching the Indian batter on the crease. Rahul failed to get his bat behind the ball, which struck him on the pads. Henry immediately appealed for an LBW dismissal, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena remained unmoved and signalled not out.

Matt Henry Throws Sweater In Anger After KL Rahul Survives LBW Scare

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New Zealand captain Tom Latham had a crucial decision to make but eventually decided against reviewing the umpire's call. The Kiwis had already lost a review earlier in the innings after an LBW appeal against Rahul off Kyle Jamieson was overturned following evidence of an inside edge. With their review already exhausted, New Zealand could not challenge the decision.

However, subsequent ball-tracking replays suggested that Henry had indeed trapped Rahul in front, with the delivery projected to hit the middle and off stumps. The missed opportunity left the New Zealand players frustrated, particularly Henry, who was convinced that he had dismissed the Indian opener.

The fast bowler's frustration was evident as he threw his sweater away at the end of the over. The moment quickly caught attention, with the Kiwi pacer visibly disappointed after missing out on a crucial breakthrough. Rahul, meanwhile, received a significant lifeline and continued his stay at the crease.

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