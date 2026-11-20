Kareena Kapoor Brings Back Her Poo Era In A Glamorous Scandinavian Scarf Look At K3G 25th Anniversary Event |

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought high-fashion glamour to Mumbai as she attended the opening of the Raichand House experience, celebrating 25 years of the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar, the actress marked the milestone in a striking couture ensemble that blended contemporary fashion trends with timeless elegance.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena wore a stunning strapless silk chiffon gown by Lebanese luxury designer Elie Saab, reportedly priced at ₹5,82,137. The floor-length creation came in a vibrant chartreuse-green shade and featured intricate crisscross ruching across the bodice. The carefully gathered detailing accentuated her waist before flowing into soft, fluid pleats, creating a graceful silhouette.

Adding a fashionable twist to the ensemble, Kareena incorporated the Scandinavian scarf trend, which has been making waves in contemporary fashion. She paired the gown with a matching lightweight scarf wrapped loosely around her neck, allowing one end to cascade dramatically over her shoulder and extend towards the floor. The unusual styling transformed an elegant evening gown into a striking fashion statement.

Keeping the accessories understated, the actress opted for delicate diamond drop earrings and a sparkling cocktail ring from Khanna Jewellers. Her sleek, straight hair was styled with a centre parting and tucked neatly behind her ears by hairstylist Hiral Bhatia.

Makeup artist Pompy Hans completed her appearance with softly smoked kohl-rimmed eyes, sculpted cheekbones, well-defined brows and a glossy nude lip.

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