Anthropic Scripts IPO History | X @MarioNawfal

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has reportedly turned more than 5,000 employees into millionaires following its blockbuster Nasdaq debut. The AI giant's initial public offering (IPO) has created enormous paper wealth for its workforce, with several employees holding equity stakes worth millions of dollars.

Over 5,000 Employees Become Millionaires

According to reports, nearly 5,100 Anthropic employees, representing approximately 96% of its workforce, now hold company shares valued at more than $1 million each.

The wealth creation extends well beyond the millionaire category. Around 2,800 employees reportedly own equity worth over $10 million, while nearly 600 employees have holdings exceeding $100 million. However, these figures represent estimated paper wealth, meaning employees would need to sell their shares to realise the gains.

Anthropic IPO Raises $81 Billion

The Claude AI developer reportedly raised approximately $81 billion through its public offering, pricing shares at $83 apiece and securing an initial valuation of nearly $1.5 trillion. Anthropic shares surged as much as 39% to $115.10 during their Nasdaq debut before closing 17% higher. The rally pushed the company's market valuation to nearly $1.8 trillion.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic has expanded rapidly amid growing global demand for generative AI technology. Its workforce numbered fewer than 1,000 employees at the end of 2024.

Employees Get Early Share-Selling Opportunity

Unlike conventional IPOs, which typically restrict insider share sales for several months, Anthropic reportedly permitted non-founder employees to sell a limited portion of their holdings immediately after listing. This arrangement offered employees an opportunity to convert part of their equity wealth into cash.

Wall Street Falls Despite IPO Buzz

Despite Anthropic's strong debut, broader US stock markets witnessed heavy selling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,000 points to 49,097.06, while the S&P 500 declined 2.02% to 7,175.83.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% to 23,879.20 amid selling pressure across AI-related stocks.

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