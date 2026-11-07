FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Bishnoi Gang Aide Hari Boxer Arrested, Trump Celebrates Diwali'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. US President Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House With Indian-American Leaders, Top CEOs & Diplomats

US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House Oval Office with Indian-American leaders, top CEOs and diplomats, including Kash Patel, Arvind Krishna and Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Trump lit a diya, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush in 2003. (Read more...)

A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. 🪔Honored to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength.As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness.Jug Jug Jiyo, a blessing many of us grew up hearing, means "may you live for ages." It is the wish behind everything I do, and today I made it for everyone around the world: peace, prosperity, good health and longevity.Happy Diwali. Jug Jug Jiyo. 🙏@TheVikasKhanna @DhallaRuby @WhiteHouse — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 6, 2026

2. 'Still Struggling To Find Closure': Keenan Santos And Reuben Fernandes' Family Reacts As Bombay HC Reduces Convict's Life Sentence To 20 Years

The Bombay High Court upheld one conviction in the 2011 Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandes murder case but reduced the convict's life sentence to 20 years and acquitted two others of murder. (Read more...)

3. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Aide Hari Boxer, Who Claimed Responsibility For Firing On Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home, Arrested In US

US authorities have reportedly arrested Hari Boxer, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (Read more...)

4. 'NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Responding Well To Treatment For Bronchitis-Like Chest Infection,' Says Dr Pratit Samdani

Pawar was admitted after respiratory complications and a persistent cough. Asked about discharge, Samdani said doctors would monitor him for another two days before deciding on further steps. (Read more...)

Sharad Pawar | File

5. Kolkata Politics: Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Goons Attacked His Residence At 2 AM, Claims 7th Attempt On His Life In 6 Months

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters attacked his Kalighat residence in Kolkata around 2 am on Saturday, claiming it was the seventh attempt on his life in six months. (Read more...)

6. Maharashtra Govt Releases ₹116 Crore Ahead Of Diwali To Accelerate Pending Farm Access Road Projects Under Matoshree Scheme

The funding aims to expedite pending farm access road projects and improve rural connectivity amid drought-like conditions affecting farmers. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Govt Releases ₹116 Crore Ahead Of Diwali To Accelerate Pending Farm Access Road Projects Under Matoshree Scheme | File

7. Ranbir Kapoor Hints At Quitting Acting After A Decade? Ramayana Actor’s Remark Leaves Fans Worried: ‘Please Act Till You’re 85’ - VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor's remark about this being his "last decade as an actor" left fans shocked, prompting emotional pleas on social media. The actor clarified that he was referring to the kind of roles he currently gets to play, not retirement. (Read more...)

8. Salman Khan's Witty Reply To Journalist Asking About His Chemistry With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif Goes Viral - VIDEO

Salman Khan had a witty response when a journalist mentioned his former girlfriends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif while discussing his on-screen chemistry with actresses. During the Maatrubhumi trailer launch, the journalist also referred to Anushka Sharma and Chitrangda Singh. (Read more...)

9. Diwali 2026: Everything To Know About Lakshmi Puja, Rituals, Significance And More

One of the most important traditions associated with the festival is Lakshmi Puja, performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth, prosperity and abundance. (Read more...)

The night before Diwali isn't just about prepit's #Kali_Chaudas, a powerful night to ward off negativity and awaken inner strength. Discover 5 sacred rituals to invite Maa Kali's blessings into your home👇🏻 https://t.co/I5nsNn4iNS — ज्योत्सना सिंह 🇮🇳 (@jyotsnassingh) November 6, 2026

10. Hanuman Janmotsav 2026: Why Is Pawan Putra Worshipped Before Diwali? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

The festival is mostly celebrated in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (mostly in Ayodhya). (Read more...)

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