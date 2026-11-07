Ranbir Kapoor Hints At Quitting Acting After A Decade? Ramayana Actor’s Remark Leaves Fans Worried: ‘Please Act Till You’re 85’ - VIDEO | X

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor, 44, recently sparked curiosity with his remark that this could be his "last decade as an actor". However, the actor later clarified that he was referring to the kind of roles he currently gets to portray, rather than suggesting that he plans to step away from acting. Ranbir also opened up about his interest in exploring direction, revealing that he would like to venture behind the camera but does not necessarily want to cast himself in his films.

Did Ranbir Kapoor Hint At Quitting Acting?

During a recent podcast with BBC Asian Network, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his hectic work schedule, revealing that he has been moving from one film to another without taking much of a break. He then made a rather surprising remark, saying, "I think this is my last decade as an actor."

His Ramayana co-star Sai Pallavi appeared taken aback by the statement and responded, "Ohhh..." She then sought clarification, prompting Ranbir to explain that he was talking about the kind of roles he currently gets to play. Clarifying his remark, he said, "What I mean is where I can get to play these parts," referring to films like Ramayana.

bro no way in hell this man is even thinking about leaving bollywood??? this place is already trash what will happen if fine actors like him already leave so soon, mr. ranbir kapoor pls stfu!!??? — g. (@lifesatamasha) November 7, 2026

The statement soon caught fans' attention, with several taking to social media to express their disappointment at the thought of him stepping away from acting. One user tweeted, "Don't say like that Ranbir! You are just 44. We want u another 2 decades. It's heart breaking." Another actor disgareed to believe, saying, "'Last decade as an actor' EXCUSE ME??? Stop speaking, Ranbir Kapoor You’re not retiring from acting until you’re 85. Alia, please handle this." Another requested the actor, "Ranbir please act till you’re 85, please do 40 more movies, please do every movie that’s releasing, i dont want you retiring from an art you’ve mastered so well." A shocked user requested, "Whattt? No Ranbir please do more movies."

Arey! Don't say like that Ranbir! U r just 44. We want u another 2 decades. It's heart breaking. Direct movies along with acting — self criticising actor's fan (@Rk_is_unique) November 7, 2026

“Last decade as an actor” EXCUSE ME??? Stop speaking, Ranbir Kapoor You’re not retiring from acting until you’re 85. Alia, please handle this. Four years left in this decade and He is already talking about his last decade as an actor after Ramayana Animal Park and Brahmastra https://t.co/7IVq3QAsLy — r (@bekhayalime) November 7, 2026

Ranbir pleasee act till you’re 85, please do 40 more movies, please do every movie that’s releasing, i dont want you retiring from an art you’ve mastered so well 🥹 i love you #ranbirkapoor https://t.co/Y2XMyVlL3f — ok | smallville piled (@kapoorszn) November 7, 2026

Whattt?? noooo ranbir please do more movies 😭😭🥹 why waste it when we got such a generational actor… im gonna miss him so much — ok | smallville piled (@kapoorszn) November 7, 2026

Later in the podcast, Ranbir confessed to pivoting towards direction in coming 2-3 years.The actor said, "I really wnt to get these films done and really get on floors with my directorial debut like in within two or three years."