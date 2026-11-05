Ranbir Kapoor Flexes Toned Abs In New Gym Look In His Post-Ramayana Transformation |

Ranbir Kapoor has caught the internet’s attention once again, this time with a glimpse of his fitness transformation for Ramayana. The actor’s personal trainer, Nam, who is known on social media as Training With Nam, recently shared a gym photograph of Ranbir flaunting his muscular physique, including his sculpted abs and toned biceps.

The picture comes as the much-anticipated film continues to generate buzz. In the mirror selfie, Ranbir can be seen flexing his muscles, offering fans a look at the physical transformation he underwent while preparing to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic.

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Trainer Shares Ranbir’s New Gym Picture

On November 4, Nam shared the photograph on Instagram, celebrating the completion of the first part of the film. He captioned the post, “Part 1 DONE! #ramayana #ranbikapoor Saw the film last night and excited for everyone to witness this cinematic spectacle.”

The image highlights Ranbir’s toned physique, which he developed under Nam’s guidance as part of his preparation for the role.

Ranbir’s Transformation Went Beyond Fitness

Celebrity trainer Shivohaam, who also spoke about Ranbir’s preparation for the epic, revealed that the actor’s transformation was not limited to building muscle.

In an interview with Pankaj Sharma on his YouTube channel, Shivohaam said Ranbir worked on his posture, breathing, yoga and the way he carried himself to reflect Lord Ram’s calm and composed nature.

“When Ranbir started preparing for Ramayana, there was someone who would come in and teach him how to sit in the correct posture and how to carry himself. After all, he is playing someone like Lord Ram, which is completely different from playing a character in a film like Animal,” Shivohaam said.

The trainer further explained that embodying the revered character required a deeper transformation. “It's not just about acting like Lord Ram; it's about trying to become the character. Otherwise, you won't be able to bring that same calmness to your face. For that, it is very important to transform yourself,” he added.