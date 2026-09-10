Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Transformation Was More Than Physical; Celebrity Trainer Reveals How Actor Prepared To Play Lord Ram |

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the most ambitious roles of his career as he steps into the shoes of Lord Ram in Ramayana Part 1. With the much-awaited film scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, celebrity trainer Shivohaam has now opened up about the actor’s preparation for the epic.

In an interview with Pankaj Sharma on his YouTube channel, Shivohaam revealed that Ranbir’s transformation went beyond building the required physique for the role. According to the trainer, the actor also worked on his posture, breathing, yoga and understanding of the character to bring the calm and composed personality of Lord Ram to the screen.

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“When Ranbir started preparing for Ramayana, there was someone who would come in and teach him how to sit in the correct posture and how to carry himself. After all, he is playing someone like Lord Ram, which is completely different from playing a character in a film like Animal,” Shivohaam said.

The trainer explained that portraying a revered figure like Lord Ram required Ranbir to approach the character differently. He said, “It's not just about acting like Lord Ram; it's about trying to become the character. Otherwise, you won't be able to bring that same calmness to your face. For that, it is very important to transform yourself.”

Shivohaam further revealed that Ranbir had the support of several people who helped him understand the character at a deeper level. This included working on breathing exercises and yoga, along with learning about scriptures and understanding Lord Ram’s backstory.

“There was someone working with Ranbir on breathing exercises, yoga, understanding scriptures, understanding the backstory and all of that. That is very important,” he added.

According to Shivohaam, having the right guidance helped Ranbir undergo the transformation in a relatively short period. The preparation, therefore, appears to have involved not just the actor’s physical appearance but also his body language, mindset and overall presence.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle. The film features a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.