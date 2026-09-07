Malaika Arora’s 4 Yoga Moves For Flexible Hips And A Stronger Lower Back |

Malaika Arora is known for her disciplined fitness routine, and the actor often turns to yoga to maintain flexibility, mobility and strength. In a recent fitness video, Malaika shared four yoga movements aimed at helping with tight hips and the lower back.

The sequence combines back-opening, hip-mobility and twisting movements, making it a useful routine for those who spend long hours sitting or experience stiffness around the hips and lower back.

WATCH VIDEO:

1. Locust Pose Variation (Shalabhasana)

Malaika begins the sequence lying on her stomach before lifting her upper body and legs off the mat. This resembles a Locust Pose variation, which engages the muscles along the back of the body.

The movement can help strengthen the back and glutes while encouraging mobility through the hips. It also works on posture by engaging the muscles that support the spine.

2. Low Lunge With A Twist

The second movement moves into a lunge position with a spinal twist. Malaika places one hand on the floor while rotating her upper body and reaching the opposite arm upwards.

This combination works on both hip mobility and spinal rotation. The lunge opens up the hip flexors, while the twist gently mobilises the upper and mid-back.

3. Deep Squat With A Twist

Next, Malaika gets into a deep squat and incorporates a rotational movement, reaching one arm upwards while keeping the lower body grounded.

A deep squat can encourage mobility around the hips, ankles and pelvis, while the accompanying twist adds a rotational stretch. This can be particularly useful as a mobility exercise for people dealing with stiffness after prolonged sitting.

4. Seated Hip Rotations

The final movement is a seated hip-mobility exercise where Malaika moves her legs from side to side while supporting herself with her hands behind her.

Rather than being a single static yoga pose, this is a dynamic hip rotation movement. It encourages internal and external rotation of the hips and can help improve overall hip mobility.