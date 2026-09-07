First Isha, Now Radhika: Ambani Bahu Spotted Carrying Mom-In-Law Nita's 18-Carat-White Gold Bag At Mumbai Fashion Event |

Radhika Merchant once again brought her signature blend of traditional elegance and luxury to the spotlight as she attended designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary gala in Mumbai. While her intricately detailed outfit caught attention, it was her tiny handbag that became the real conversation starter.

For the fashion evening, Radhika chose a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble in a deep chocolate-brown and ivory palette. The fitted outfit featured intricate ivory floral embroidery spread across the entire silhouette, creating a beautiful contrast against the darker base. The long-sleeved design came with a softly rounded neckline and a structured, corset-like waist panel that beautifully defined her silhouette.

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She kept the rest of her styling elegant and coordinated. Radhika accessorised with a striking emerald pendant necklace suspended from a black cord, paired with matching emerald earrings and rings. A sparkling bracelet added another touch of glamour, while her sleek, pulled-back hairstyle kept the focus firmly on the elaborate embroidery and jewellery.

However, the accessory that stole the show was her Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin, a legendary miniature handbag regarded as one of the rarest and most exclusive Birkin creations. The petite piece perfectly complemented her elaborate ensemble without taking away from it, adding an unmistakable dose of luxury to her look.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the extraordinary bag has been seen with an Ambani family member. Isha Ambani was previously spotted carrying the coveted Hermès piece during Paris Haute Couture Week, while her mother-in-law Nita Ambani had also been seen with it at an earlier event.

The Ambani ladies brought their signature elegance to a star-studded fashion evening in Mumbai. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand gala on September 6 to celebrate their 40 years in fashion, bringing together several prominent names from the world of Bollywood, business and fashion.