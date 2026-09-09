Deepika Padukone’s Adorable Maternity Outfit Costs ₹48,000; Here’s What She Wore For Her Family Photoshoot |

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently gave fans a glimpse into one of the most precious chapters of their lives with a series of intimate family pictures featuring their daughter, Dua. The black-and-white photographs captured the couple sharing tender moments with their little one, while Deepika proudly flaunted her baby bump.

The actress accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note that read, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!” While the adorable family moments instantly won hearts, fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice Deepika’s elegant maternity look.

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Details of the outfit have now surfaced, and the actress reportedly wore the Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella for the photoshoot. As listed on the brand’s official website, the ensemble is priced at approximately ₹48,643.

Deepika’s all-white outfit featured a delicate lace and cutwork design, giving the maternity look a soft, romantic aesthetic. The top came with a distinctive front cut-out that extended from the waist downwards, creating an eye-catching opening that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

She paired the detailed top with matching floral lace trousers, keeping the entire ensemble in the same pristine white palette. The coordinated separates created a striking silhouette while maintaining the understated elegance of the monochrome photoshoot.

Keeping her styling minimal, Deepika wore her hair down in loose beach waves and opted to go completely jewellery-free. The absence of earrings and other accessories allowed the intricate detailing of the lace outfit to remain the focus.

Ranveer complemented her perfectly in an equally classic all-white look. He chose a white shirt with matching white trousers. Meanwhile, the youngest member of the family ended up stealing the show. Little Dua looked adorable in a tiny shirt-and-trouser ensemble, with her hair styled into two cute ponytails finished with ribbon bows.

The couple had earlier shared their pregnancy announcement in April, with a picture featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. Deepika became a mother for the first time at 38, and the actress and Ranveer have since kept their daughter largely away from the spotlight.