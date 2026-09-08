'Nanand-Bhabhi Goals' Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok's GRWM Video Shows Adorable Desi Pastel Looks For Rakhi Lunch Celebration |

Sara Tendulkar and her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok have often caught attention for their warm bond and their latest social media appearance is giving fans another glimpse of their adorable equation. This time, the duo teamed up for a fun “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations at home.

The reel begins on a rather casual note, with Sara and Saaniya seen in their laid-back looks as they get ready for a Rakhi lunch. Following the popular GRWM format, the duo is then seen going through their beauty routines, adding blush, light makeup, eyeliner, mascara and lipstick before the much-awaited outfit transition.

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Sara and Saaniya opted for coordinated pastel chikankari kurta sets, giving their festive dressing a soft and elegant touch. Sara chose a soothing blue ensemble, while Saaniya complemented her in a delicate light pink look. The colour palette made their twinning moment look subtle without being overly coordinated.

Both outfits featured intricate chikankari-style detailing, with their kurtis coming with sheer full-length sleeves that added an elegant, contemporary element to the traditional silhouettes. They paired the kurtis with matching pants and lightweight sheer dupattas, keeping the overall styling graceful and effortless.

The duo kept their accessories minimal and allowed their pastel outfits to take centre stage. A simple bindi completed both looks, adding the perfect festive finishing touch.

But it wasn't just their coordinated fashion that caught attention. Their playful chemistry throughout the reel made the video even more endearing. The post was captioned “calm vs chaos,” seemingly capturing the contrasting personalities and energy of the nanand-bhabhi duo.

Sara also joined in on the fun in the comments, writing, “Better late than never.” The comment came with a little context, as the Raksha Bandhan reel was shared nearly 10 days after the festival.