Sara Tendulkar's Maharashtrian Look From Brother's Wedding Is Perfect Fashion Inspiration For Gudi Padwa

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 18, 2026
Sara Tendulkar, recently dropped unseen moments from her brother, Arjun Tendulkar's wedding festivities and mehendi ceremony.
In one the pictures, she can be seen flexing henna adorned on her hands alongside her mother, Anjali Tendulkar.
Sara also shared picture of the beautiful bride, Saaniya Chandhok, getting mehendi on her hands while wearing a vibrant pink suit.
Sara wore an multi-coloured anarkali dress for the ceremony with a statement neckpiece.
What stuck a chord with fans and netizens is pictures of her Maharashtrian look that she shared.
Sara effortlessly donned a saree elegantly. She paired the look with statement jewellery and Nath, making it a perfect inspiration to wear on Gudi Padwa.