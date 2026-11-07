Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore In India, But Sees 26 Percent Drop

Ramayana Box Office Slows Down On Second Day | YouTube

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana hit theaters on November 5 amid huge expectations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the highly anticipated film opened to a decent response at the box office, despite receiving largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the film witnessed a decline in collections on its second day.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India on Day 2 across 23,316 shows, registering a 25.9% drop compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 64.85 crore.

Other Languages

The Hindi version contributed Rs 35.50 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 5.15 crore, Telugu with Rs 4.75 crore, Tamil with Rs 1.50 crore and Malayalam with Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 112.90 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 134.80 crore.

Notably, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore India net milestone on its second day, with Hindi contributing approximately 73.5% of the total net collections.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 35 crore on Day 2, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 86.25 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 221.05 crore.

Ramayana Budget

The combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, putting the estimated budget for Part 1 at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Considering this massive budget, the film's Day 2 box office performance is not particularly encouraging, despite crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections.