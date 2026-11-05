Ramayana: Yash's Ravana Throne Costs ₹1 Crore, Surpanakha's Chariot ₹1.5 Crore; Over 150 Sets Built For Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

The grand world of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is not just the result of visual effects. Behind its massive sets and larger-than-life locations is a team of artists and technicians who spent months bringing the epic to life. One of the biggest examples of their craftsmanship is Ravana's throne, which reportedly cost around Rs 1 crore and took four months to complete.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, the film's art director Ramesh opened up about the scale of the production and revealed how more than 150 sets were created for the film. He also shared details about some of its most elaborate structures and props.

Set construction for Ramayana began in April 2024 at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai's Film City. According to Ramesh, every structure went through 10 to 15 design changes before being finalised. Instead of depending entirely on green screens, the team created detailed physical sets, carefully working on everything from floor textures and wall designs to gold embellishments.

Among the most expensive creations was Ravana's throne. It took four months to build and cost approximately Rs 1 crore. The structure was moulded in fibre using a clay base and finished with 24-carat gold leafing. Surpanakha's functional chariot was another major project, taking three months and costing around Rs 1.5 crore.

Reportedly, the team also built several large-scale props to help actors perform comfortably. A 24-foot-tall skeleton model of Jatayu was created to assist performers with their eye-lines and dialogue delivery. Meanwhile, the massive Pushpak Vimana, measuring 50 feet in diameter, had to be constructed in four separate modules over 40 to 50 days because it was too large to fit inside the studio. The concept for the aircraft was developed by Nitesh Tiwari over six years.

The production also required a huge workforce. Around 500 to 600 workers were reportedly involved in building the Lanka set at the same time, while some major crowd sequences featured as many as 1,000 dancers and junior artists.

Ramesh further revealed that Nitesh Tiwari personally inspected every set a day before filming. The director also reviewed detailed storyboards and concept art four days before the shoot to ensure everything was in place.