Salman Khan Says Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Should Be Discussed For Its Story, Not Budget And VFX; 'I Don't Think That's Correct' - VIDEO

Salman Khan Says Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Should Be Discussed For Its Story, Not Budget & VFX; 'I Don't Think That's Correct' - VIDEO |

At the trailer launch event of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The superstar said that discussions around the film should focus on its storyline and the characters rather than its reported budget or visual effects (VFX). "Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye," he remarked.

Salman said, "I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct." He further added, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye – Ram, Ravana, Sita."

#SalmanKhan showing his support on #Ramayana movie 😭 Main chahta hon ke log bas Ramayana ki charcha kare, woh deserves karte hai #MaatrubhumiTrailer https://t.co/PgTFEQYg9k — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 6, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, was released in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film received largely positive early reactions, with viewers praising its grand visuals, extensive VFX, action sequences and performances, particularly Yash's portrayal of Ravana. However, some viewers also expressed mixed opinions about the storytelling and pacing. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs. 4,000 crore for its two instalments, the ambitious project became a major talking point for its larger-than-life scale and visual spectacle even before its theatrical release.

Salman attended the trailer launch of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, 2026. The event was held at a multiplex in the city, where the actor interacted with the media and spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, urging audiences to focus on its storyline and characters rather than its reported Rs. 4,000 crore budget and VFX. Salman also posed for photographs with the cast amid heavy security.

The film is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, with Salman portraying Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, it also stars Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, with Vijay Raaz as the narrator. Initially titled Battle Of Galwan, the film has now been officially scheduled for a November 20, 2026 theatrical release, as announced at the trailer launch.