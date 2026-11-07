Maharashtra Govt Releases ₹116 Crore Ahead Of Diwali To Accelerate Pending Farm Access Road Projects Under Matoshree Scheme |

Mumbai: In a relief to farmers amid drought-like conditions, the Maharashtra government following directions from Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale has released Rs 116 crore for works under the Matoshree Gram Samruddhi Shet-Panand Road Scheme ahead of Diwali.

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The funds have been sanctioned as supplementary skilled grants under the State Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (SREGS), following directions from Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale. The release is expected to expedite several farm access road projects that had been delayed due to a shortage of funds.

The decision comes at a time when farmers across the state are facing financial difficulties due to drought-like conditions. The government said the fund allocation would help ensure that rural infrastructure projects do not suffer delays and that farmers get better access to their agricultural land.

Under the Matoshree Gram Samruddhi Shet-Panand Road Scheme, the state government aims to provide all-weather roads connecting farms to villages and main roads. These roads are crucial for agricultural operations, transportation of farm produce and access to fields, particularly during the monsoon.

Several projects were facing hurdles due to the non-availability of skilled grants, affecting their timely completion. The latest allocation is expected to remove these financial bottlenecks and accelerate the pending works.

Gogawale had directed the concerned authorities to expedite the fund release, emphasising the need to address farmers' difficulties and complete rural infrastructure projects within the stipulated time.

The government expects the improved road connectivity to ease the transportation of agricultural produce to markets and facilitate day-to-day farming activities. The Rs 116-crore allocation is also aimed at ensuring continuity of rural development works despite the prevailing drought conditions.