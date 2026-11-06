Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹50.35 Lakh Worth Hair Growth Oil In Nashik Over Baldness Cure Claims, Missing Licence Details |

Mumbai: Promising to grow hair even on completely bald heads, an Ayurvedic hair oil advertised on Instagram and Facebook has landed in the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) net. The FDA's Nashik division has seized 5,040 bottles of the product, valued at Rs 50.35 lakh, after finding that its labels did not carry the manufacturer's name, address or manufacturing licence number.

VS Hair Growth Oil Advertised On Instagram And Facebook

The product, branded as VS Hair Growth Oil, was being promoted on social media platforms with claims of regrowing hair on bald heads and promoting hair growth among bald persons. Each 100 ml bottle carried an MRP of Rs 999.

Acting on confidential information about the product's online advertisements and sale, FDA officials raided M/s V. S. New Fashion Zone, a beauty salon and imitation jewellery outlet at College Road in Nashik, on November 5.

During the inspection, officials found that the label mentioned only the marketer's name, M/s V. S. New Fashion Zone, Nashik, besides the batch number, manufacturing date and price. It did not disclose who had actually manufactured the oil or provide a manufacturing licence number.

The FDA seized the entire stock of 5,040 bottles under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The salon's owner, Yogesh Bhagat, reportedly did not possess a manufacturing licence or the requisite legal permissions for the product.

Samples have been sent for testing and analysis. The FDA is investigating the identity of the actual manufacturer and will initiate further legal action based on its findings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/