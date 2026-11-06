Mumbai BDD Chawl Redevelopment: 557 Families Get New 500 Sq Ft Flats As CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Homes At Same Location |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured that original Mumbaikars and long-time residents would not be forced out of the city, asserting that the government was committed to providing them permanent homes at the same locations through various redevelopment projects. Fadanvis said while distributing keys to 557 eligible residents of the N M Joshi Marg-BDD Chawl redevelopment project in Lower Parel.

557 Residents Get Flats In First Phase Of BDD Chawl Redevelopment

“Those who have preserved Mumbai's culture will not be driven out of the city. It is satisfying to see them getting their rightful homes,” Fadnavis said while distributing keys to 557 eligible residents of the N M Joshi Marg-BDD Chawl redevelopment project in Lower Parel.

The flats are part of three rehabilitation buildings completed in the first phase of the redevelopment project being implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). At a programme held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Fadnavis and other dignitaries symbolically handed over keys and possession letters to 11 residents.

Government Chose MHADA Over Private Developers For Redevelopment

Highlighting the significance of the project, Fadnavis said the government had decided to entrust the redevelopment of BDD chawls to MHADA instead of private developers, as the scale and complexities of the project made it difficult to rely entirely on private players.

The redevelopment work began in 2017-18 after MHADA was appointed as the developer. Although the project faced several hurdles along the way, the government ensured that the work continued without interruption, he said.

Residents To Get 500 Sq Ft Flats Instead Of Cramped 160 Sq Ft Homes

Fadnavis said several families had been living in cramped houses measuring around 160 sq ft, often accommodating two to three generations without basic facilities. Under the redevelopment plan, eligible residents are being provided spacious 500 sq ft flats equipped with modern amenities, including a living room and two bedrooms.

He said the government was not undertaking the project with a profit motive but aimed to provide quality housing and better facilities to residents who had been part of Mumbai's social and cultural history.

The Chief Minister also recalled the historical significance of BDD chawls, which witnessed the Samyukta Maharashtra movement as well as several social, economic, cultural and labour movements. Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lokmanya Tilak had also lived in the chawls, he said.

Fadnavis reiterated that eligible police personnel who had been residing in BDD chawls before 2011 would continue to get homes at Rs 15 lakh. He added that the government had also decided to accommodate certain police personnel who became ineligible due to the 2011 cut-off date by offering homes at construction cost as a special case.

He said a meeting would be convened to resolve discrepancies related to pricing and other difficulties emerging during the implementation of the decision.

Fadnavis appealed to beneficiaries not to sell their newly allotted flats even if they received attractive offers. Instead, they should preserve the properties as family assets for the next two to three generations, he said.

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