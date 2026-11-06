Maharashtra To Add 350 New Ambulances To 108 Emergency Fleet In First Phase, Plans Recruitment Of 1,900 Doctors | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra will induct 350 new ambulances into its 108 emergency medical services fleet in the first phase of a major expansion aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare, particularly in rural, remote and underserved areas. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced the move, saying the expansion would help ensure timely transportation of patients to hospitals.

State Plans To Recruit Another 1,900 Doctors

The government is also planning to recruit another 1,900 doctors following the recent appointment of 1,440 MBBS doctors in the state health services.

The 108 ambulance service, operated under the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) project, provides free emergency transportation round the clock. It caters to road accidents, heart attacks, serious illnesses, pregnancy-related complications, neonatal emergencies and snakebite cases.

Government Had Earlier Announced 1,756 New Ambulances

In September, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced plans to induct 1,756 ambulances into the 108 fleet. The proposed expansion includes Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, specialised neonatal ambulances, first responder bike ambulances, besides river and marine ambulance services. The 350 ambulances will be brought in as part of the initial phase.

The expansion is expected to improve the response time of emergency medical services, particularly in areas where access to hospitals remains a challenge. The 108 service aims to transport patients to the nearest appropriate hospital within the first hour of a medical emergency, commonly known as the 'golden hour', when timely medical intervention can significantly improve survival chances.

The new ambulances are expected to be equipped with ECG machines, transport ventilators, pulse oximeters, suction pumps and oxygen supply systems. Communication facilities will also enable ambulance medical staff to consult hospital doctors and seek treatment guidance while transporting patients.

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